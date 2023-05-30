The home has been listed on Sheffield Zoopla and can be found in Howbrook village.

A sale listing for a unique £565,000 Sheffield home has been shared to the property site, Zoopla. The property features four bedrooms, three of which are found on the ground floor, whilst a large open plan living space takes up most of the first floor.

The entrance hall is quite spacious and has the garage to the left of the front door, which can be used to access the rear garden. Three bedrooms and a well-equipped family bathroom are also found on the ground floor.

A “glass staircase” takes you up to the first floor, where you will emerge in the centre of the large open plan kitchen/dining/living area. This space is very bright, thanks to a number of windows and a bi-folding door to the rear.

The master bedroom suite is also found on the first floor, it features a large bedroom space, as well as an en-suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

1 . Howbrook village This £565,000 home has been shared on the property site, Zoopla. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . First floor living space The traditional "downstairs" elements like the kitchen, living room and dining room are all incorporated into this open plan space upstairs. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen It is a modern kitchen, with plenty of storage and integrated appliances. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Living room area The living space is found to the rear of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

