News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch huge Owls goal as Josh Windass sends them to the Championship
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Sheffield Houses: The unique £565,000 home that has the 'downstairs' upstairs and the 'upstairs' downstairs

The home has been listed on Sheffield Zoopla and can be found in Howbrook village.
Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 30th May 2023, 16:57 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 16:57 BST

A sale listing for a unique £565,000 Sheffield home has been shared to the property site, Zoopla. The property features four bedrooms, three of which are found on the ground floor, whilst a large open plan living space takes up most of the first floor.

The entrance hall is quite spacious and has the garage to the left of the front door, which can be used to access the rear garden. Three bedrooms and a well-equipped family bathroom are also found on the ground floor.

A “glass staircase” takes you up to the first floor, where you will emerge in the centre of the large open plan kitchen/dining/living area. This space is very bright, thanks to a number of windows and a bi-folding door to the rear.

The master bedroom suite is also found on the first floor, it features a large bedroom space, as well as an en-suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

This £565,000 home has been shared on the property site, Zoopla.

1. Howbrook village

This £565,000 home has been shared on the property site, Zoopla. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The traditional "downstairs" elements like the kitchen, living room and dining room are all incorporated into this open plan space upstairs.

2. First floor living space

The traditional "downstairs" elements like the kitchen, living room and dining room are all incorporated into this open plan space upstairs. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
It is a modern kitchen, with plenty of storage and integrated appliances.

3. Kitchen

It is a modern kitchen, with plenty of storage and integrated appliances. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The living space is found to the rear of the property.

4. Living room area

The living space is found to the rear of the property. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Sheffield