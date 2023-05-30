Sheffield Houses: The unique £565,000 home that has the 'downstairs' upstairs and the 'upstairs' downstairs
A sale listing for a unique £565,000 Sheffield home has been shared to the property site, Zoopla. The property features four bedrooms, three of which are found on the ground floor, whilst a large open plan living space takes up most of the first floor.
The entrance hall is quite spacious and has the garage to the left of the front door, which can be used to access the rear garden. Three bedrooms and a well-equipped family bathroom are also found on the ground floor.
A “glass staircase” takes you up to the first floor, where you will emerge in the centre of the large open plan kitchen/dining/living area. This space is very bright, thanks to a number of windows and a bi-folding door to the rear.
The master bedroom suite is also found on the first floor, it features a large bedroom space, as well as an en-suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe.