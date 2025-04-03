This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Estate agents say its S6 area is highly regarded for its blend of urban convenience and natural beauty. The area is home to Hillsborough Park, a 20-hectare park featuring historic buildings, a walled garden, playgrounds, and a fishing lake.

The excellent transport links include a nearby tram stop, offering bus and tram connections to Sheffield city centre and surrounding areas.

Residents also enjoy diverse shopping options along Langsett Road and Middlewood Road.

Dining and entertainment options abound, with popular spots like The Admiral Rodney and Vito’s.

The strong community spirit is enhanced by local events and festivals, making S6 an attractive and lively place to live.

1 . House 3 bedroom house on Langsett Avenue, Sheffield | Purplebricks Photo Sales

2 . Lounge A generously sized lounge (4.73m x 4.08m) with a charming bay window, creating a light-filled and inviting space to unwind. | Purplebricks Photo Sales

3 . Hallway The hallway features a beautiful stained glass door and window, adding light and colour to the entry way. | Purplebricks Photo Sales