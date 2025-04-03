Sheffield houses: The semi near Hillsborough Park with tramstop at end of its street

By Ciara Healy
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 14:40 BST

This is the house near Hillsborough Park with a tramstop at the end of the street, which has gone on the market.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Estate agents say its S6 area is highly regarded for its blend of urban convenience and natural beauty. The area is home to Hillsborough Park, a 20-hectare park featuring historic buildings, a walled garden, playgrounds, and a fishing lake.

The excellent transport links include a nearby tram stop, offering bus and tram connections to Sheffield city centre and surrounding areas.

Residents also enjoy diverse shopping options along Langsett Road and Middlewood Road.

Dining and entertainment options abound, with popular spots like The Admiral Rodney and Vito’s.

The strong community spirit is enhanced by local events and festivals, making S6 an attractive and lively place to live.

To find out more about this gem, follow this link: https://fave.co/42D1PIL

3 bedroom house on Langsett Avenue, Sheffield

1. House

3 bedroom house on Langsett Avenue, Sheffield | Purplebricks

A generously sized lounge (4.73m x 4.08m) with a charming bay window, creating a light-filled and inviting space to unwind.

2. Lounge

A generously sized lounge (4.73m x 4.08m) with a charming bay window, creating a light-filled and inviting space to unwind. | Purplebricks

The hallway features a beautiful stained glass door and window, adding light and colour to the entry way.

3. Hallway

The hallway features a beautiful stained glass door and window, adding light and colour to the entry way. | Purplebricks

The separate dining rom has doors that open into the garden, ideal for entertaining.

4. Dining area

The separate dining rom has doors that open into the garden, ideal for entertaining. | Purplebricks

