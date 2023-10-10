The house has three bedrooms and a "low maintenance" rear garden - perfect for a busy family

A contemporary family home benefiting from "impressive" views across the south of Sheffield has been listed for sale.

10 Bromwich Road is an end-of-terrace property in Woodseats, Sheffield, which is a super-short, four minute walk from the popular Abbey Lane Primary School. The three bedroom property comes with a "low maintenance" rear garden, making it excellent for a busy family.

The listing with Spencer Estate Agents is seeking offers around £275,000 for the 1,150-square-foot home. The accommodation is set over three floors - excluding the converted basement, which houses a w.c and a utility room space.

The ground floor is comprised of a bright living room to the front and a modern open plan kitchen/diner to the rear. The first floor features two of the three bedrooms and the family bathroom - which is found above the off-shot kitchen.

The master bedroom takes up the entire second floor. There are numerous windows, which brings in lots of light and offers "impressive" panoramic views of the surrounding area.

Bromwich Road is just off of Chesterfield Road. It is close to a number of "excellent" amenties including three major supermarkets and lots of independent shops.

