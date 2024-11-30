Sheffield Houses: Take a tour of thoughtfully decorated 4-bedroom Meersbrook home with open plan kitchen-diner
The accommodation is spread across three floors, offering a blend of comfort, functionality and unique style.
On the ground floor, you are welcomed by a generous lounge leading to a dining area which is perfect for family gatherings and entertaining guests.
Adjacent to the dining room is a well-equipped kitchen and utility area.
There is extra seating under the skylight, offering views of the garden.
The master suite offers a comfortable bedroom with an adjoining dressing room, creating a private and luxurious retreat for the occupants.
Outside, there is ample on-street parking available and a low-maintenance garden to the rear with plenty of patio space perfect for hosting guests.
This property is ideal for those seeking a well-designed, versatile living space in a convenient location.
The home on Woodbank Crescent, Sheffield, comes with a guide price of £325,000.
For more information or to enquire further about the property, visit the online listing here.
