A four-bedroom terraced house in the Meersbrook area has been newly added to the Sheffield housing market.

The accommodation is spread across three floors, offering a blend of comfort, functionality and unique style.

On the ground floor, you are welcomed by a generous lounge leading to a dining area which is perfect for family gatherings and entertaining guests.

Adjacent to the dining room is a well-equipped kitchen and utility area.

Lounge
Lounge | Purple Bricks

There is extra seating under the skylight, offering views of the garden.

The master suite offers a comfortable bedroom with an adjoining dressing room, creating a private and luxurious retreat for the occupants.

Outside, there is ample on-street parking available and a low-maintenance garden to the rear with plenty of patio space perfect for hosting guests.

Lounge
Lounge | Purple Bricks

This property is ideal for those seeking a well-designed, versatile living space in a convenient location.

The home on Woodbank Crescent, Sheffield, comes with a guide price of £325,000.

For more information or to enquire further about the property, visit the online listing here.

