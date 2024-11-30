A four-bedroom terraced house in the Meersbrook area has been newly added to the Sheffield housing market.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accommodation is spread across three floors, offering a blend of comfort, functionality and unique style.

On the ground floor, you are welcomed by a generous lounge leading to a dining area which is perfect for family gatherings and entertaining guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adjacent to the dining room is a well-equipped kitchen and utility area.

Lounge | Purple Bricks

There is extra seating under the skylight, offering views of the garden.

The master suite offers a comfortable bedroom with an adjoining dressing room, creating a private and luxurious retreat for the occupants.

Outside, there is ample on-street parking available and a low-maintenance garden to the rear with plenty of patio space perfect for hosting guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lounge | Purple Bricks

This property is ideal for those seeking a well-designed, versatile living space in a convenient location.

The home on Woodbank Crescent, Sheffield, comes with a guide price of £325,000.

For more information or to enquire further about the property, visit the online listing here.