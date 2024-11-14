Sheffield Houses: Take a tour of luxurious £850,000 home in gated estate with hot tub
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The detached house is in the much sought-after Alexandra Gardens, a private gated community.
Estate agency Purple Bricks says it “offers an ideal balance of style, comfort, and functionality”.
The entrance opens to a welcoming hallway, leading to a practical utility room and a convenient WC.
The ground floor also houses a large garage with ample space for parking or storage, presently used as an entertaining/pool-table room.
The second bedroom, complete with an en-suite, is located on this floor.
The heart of the home, on the first floor, is the expansive, open-plan kitchen diner extending into the dining room with modern appliances, undersink hot and cold filtered water unit.
This area also leads out to a private balcony, perfect for morning coffee or evening relaxation.
Adjacent is a formal dining room or study, and a generous living room which is ideal for entertaining or family gatherings.
Upstairs, you’ll find the main suite with a private dressing room and ensuite bathroom.
The ensuite includes a shower pod with steam facility, offering a peaceful retreat with added luxury.
The third and fourth double bedrooms share this level, along with a family bathroom, ensuring ample space and privacy for everyone.
Contact Purple Bricks via the online listing for a viewing or for more information about the £850,000 home in Alexandra Gardens, Nether Edge, Sheffield.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.