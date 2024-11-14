Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A stunning four-bedroom home in the Nether Edge area of Sheffield has gone on the market for £850,000.

The detached house is in the much sought-after Alexandra Gardens, a private gated community.

Estate agency Purple Bricks says it “offers an ideal balance of style, comfort, and functionality”.

The entrance opens to a welcoming hallway, leading to a practical utility room and a convenient WC.

The ground floor also houses a large garage with ample space for parking or storage, presently used as an entertaining/pool-table room.

The second bedroom, complete with an en-suite, is located on this floor.

The heart of the home, on the first floor, is the expansive, open-plan kitchen diner extending into the dining room with modern appliances, undersink hot and cold filtered water unit.

This area also leads out to a private balcony, perfect for morning coffee or evening relaxation.

Adjacent is a formal dining room or study, and a generous living room which is ideal for entertaining or family gatherings.

Upstairs, you’ll find the main suite with a private dressing room and ensuite bathroom.

The ensuite includes a shower pod with steam facility, offering a peaceful retreat with added luxury.

The third and fourth double bedrooms share this level, along with a family bathroom, ensuring ample space and privacy for everyone.

Contact Purple Bricks via the online listing for a viewing or for more information about the £850,000 home in Alexandra Gardens, Nether Edge, Sheffield.