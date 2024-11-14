Sheffield Houses: Take a tour of luxurious £850,000 home in gated estate with hot tub

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Nov 2024, 10:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A stunning four-bedroom home in the Nether Edge area of Sheffield has gone on the market for £850,000.

The detached house is in the much sought-after Alexandra Gardens, a private gated community.

Estate agency Purple Bricks says it “offers an ideal balance of style, comfort, and functionality”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The entrance opens to a welcoming hallway, leading to a practical utility room and a convenient WC. 

Front of houseFront of house
Front of house | Purple Bricks

The ground floor also houses a large garage with ample space for parking or storage, presently used as an entertaining/pool-table room. 

The second bedroom, complete with an en-suite, is located on this floor.

The heart of the home, on the first floor, is the expansive, open-plan kitchen diner extending into the dining room with modern appliances, undersink hot and cold filtered water unit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Open plan kitchen leads out to balconyOpen plan kitchen leads out to balcony
Open plan kitchen leads out to balcony | Purple Bricks

This area also leads out to a private balcony, perfect for morning coffee or evening relaxation. 

Adjacent is a formal dining room or study, and a generous living room which is ideal for entertaining or family gatherings.

Upstairs, you’ll find the main suite with a private dressing room and ensuite bathroom.

Hot tub on patio outsideHot tub on patio outside
Hot tub on patio outside | Purple Bricks

The ensuite includes a shower pod with steam facility, offering a peaceful retreat with added luxury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The third and fourth double bedrooms share this level, along with a family bathroom, ensuring ample space and privacy for everyone.

Contact Purple Bricks via the online listing for a viewing or for more information about the £850,000 home in Alexandra Gardens, Nether Edge, Sheffield.

Related topics:Purple BricksGardensSheffieldParkingProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice