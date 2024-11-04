The five bedroom house has reportedly been “substantially extended” creating a wonderful family residence. The Zoopla listing describes it as being on a “lovely landscaped plot, with a double entranced sweeping driveway”.

Inside, the house is “beautifully decorated”. The extensive ground floor consists of a porch, hall, dining room, snug, shower room, utility room, kitchen and living room.

Four of the five bedrooms are found on the first floor. Each is spacious, bright and close to the family bathroom just off of the landing.

The bedrooms also offer versatility with bedroom five currently set up as a study.

Bedroom one takes up virtually all of the second floor, other than the small landing and large, four-piece en-suite.

The garden is large and decorated with shrubs and hedges and includes an outbuilding housing the garden offices.

The property is listed for sale at £1,000,000 and is found on Bents Drive in Bents Green, S11.