A “truly exceptional” penthouse apartment in Sheffield City Centre has hit the local property market for £325,000.

The three bedroom penthouse features large windows around the property, offering “sensational views” of the city’s skyline. The modern finish to the property is said to make it “appeal to the young professional couple”.

The penthouse is a duplex apartment, so has two spacious floors. On the ground floor, the three bedrooms, an en-suite and the family bathroom are found. The bedrooms are large enough for double beds, with the master bedroom being the one to come with an en-suite.

The stairs to the first floor are directly to your left on entry. They take you up to the extensive, open plan kitchen/dining/living and play room. This space is littered with modern features and large windows, making it very appealing and bright.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

1 . Penthouse Duplex This city centre penthouse has "sensational views" across Sheffield. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Living space The entire first floor is this open plan living space, which is very multi-functional. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Modern living The kitchen is well-equipped and has a contemporary finish. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . "Sensational views" The large windows offer views stretching far into the distance. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3