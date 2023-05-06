News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield houses: Take a look inside this city centre penthouse with 'sensational views' now for sale

A “truly exceptional” penthouse apartment in Sheffield City Centre has hit the local property market for £325,000.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 6th May 2023, 04:45 BST

The three bedroom penthouse features large windows around the property, offering “sensational views” of the city’s skyline. The modern finish to the property is said to make it “appeal to the young professional couple”.

The penthouse is a duplex apartment, so has two spacious floors. On the ground floor, the three bedrooms, an en-suite and the family bathroom are found. The bedrooms are large enough for double beds, with the master bedroom being the one to come with an en-suite.

The stairs to the first floor are directly to your left on entry. They take you up to the extensive, open plan kitchen/dining/living and play room. This space is littered with modern features and large windows, making it very appealing and bright.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

This city centre penthouse has "sensational views" across Sheffield.

1. Penthouse Duplex

This city centre penthouse has "sensational views" across Sheffield.

The entire first floor is this open plan living space, which is very multi-functional.

2. Living space

The entire first floor is this open plan living space, which is very multi-functional.

The kitchen is well-equipped and has a contemporary finish.

3. Modern living

The kitchen is well-equipped and has a contemporary finish.

The large windows offer views stretching far into the distance.

4. "Sensational views"

The large windows offer views stretching far into the distance.

