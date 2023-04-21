Sheffield Houses: Take a first look inside this £569,995 new build home with riverside views
A brand new home in Wharncliffe Side, Sheffield has hit the housing market for over half-a-million pounds.
The four bedroom house, built on Main Road in Wharncliffe Side, contains a spacious lounge, home office, kitchen/diner and many more spaces.
The hall connects every part of the ground floor. The office, lounge, kitchen/diner, stairs and a w.c can all be reached through this hall.
Upstairs are the four bedrooms, three of which are doubles, a family bathroom and an en-suite bathroom for the master bedroom. Each part of the house benefits from a modern finish, with the family bathroom equipped as a four piece suite.