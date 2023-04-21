News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Take a first look inside this £569,995 new build home with riverside views

A brand new home in Wharncliffe Side, Sheffield has hit the housing market for over half-a-million pounds.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:05 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 14:05 BST

The four bedroom house, built on Main Road in Wharncliffe Side, contains a spacious lounge, home office, kitchen/diner and many more spaces.

The hall connects every part of the ground floor. The office, lounge, kitchen/diner, stairs and a w.c can all be reached through this hall.

Upstairs are the four bedrooms, three of which are doubles, a family bathroom and an en-suite bathroom for the master bedroom. Each part of the house benefits from a modern finish, with the family bathroom equipped as a four piece suite.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

This new build is in Wharncliffe Side, out beyond Oughtibridge.

1. Wharncliffe Side

This new build is in Wharncliffe Side, out beyond Oughtibridge. Photo: Zoopla

These multi-use spaces are becoming very common in modern homes.

2. Kitchen/diner

These multi-use spaces are becoming very common in modern homes. Photo: Zoopla

The house is said to have "riverside views", according to Oughtibridge Valley.

3. Lounge

The house is said to have "riverside views", according to Oughtibridge Valley. Photo: Zoopla

French doors lead the occupants into the rear garden.

4. French doors

French doors lead the occupants into the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla

