A brand new home in Wharncliffe Side, Sheffield has hit the housing market for over half-a-million pounds.

The four bedroom house, built on Main Road in Wharncliffe Side, contains a spacious lounge, home office, kitchen/diner and many more spaces.

The hall connects every part of the ground floor. The office, lounge, kitchen/diner, stairs and a w.c can all be reached through this hall.

Upstairs are the four bedrooms, three of which are doubles, a family bathroom and an en-suite bathroom for the master bedroom. Each part of the house benefits from a modern finish, with the family bathroom equipped as a four piece suite.

1 . Wharncliffe Side This new build is in Wharncliffe Side, out beyond Oughtibridge. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/diner These multi-use spaces are becoming very common in modern homes. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Lounge The house is said to have "riverside views", according to Oughtibridge Valley. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . French doors French doors lead the occupants into the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

