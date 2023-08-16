The Aughton home is just a walking distance from local parks and is just a short drive from Sheffield and Rotherham centres.

A super-modern, five bedroom home just a short drive from Sheffield is being sold for £650,000.

The property, found on Ulley Lane in Aughton, has a contemporary look throughout and features expansive gardens and terraces to enjoy the outdoors. The estate agents at Strike have shared the listing on Zoopla.

The property has an expansive ground floor, dominated by the large kitchen/dining/living space in the very centre. This space branches off to the entrance hall and one bedroom at one side, and three more ground floor bedrooms to the other.

A modern, floating staircase takes you up to a far smaller first floor, which features a second lounge area, as well as the master suite.

The home can be completely opened up to its modern terraces using a number of bi-folding patio doors. A smaller, more private terrace can be found near the kitchen area - the far larger terrace in the garden can be accessed from the other side of the property.

