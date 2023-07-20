This stone lodge is like something straight out of a fairytale, with original period features and a landscaped garden.

A home with a guide price of £575,000-£600,000 has hit the property market in the Sheffield neighbourhood of Norton, presenting a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to prospective buyers.

On the market with estate agents Whitehorne Estate Agents, potential buyers of the detached three-bed property on Cinderhill Lane are advised to book a viewing at the “stunning and immaculately presented” home to fully appreciate the finish and size.

The property is described as being “within the very heart” of old Norton, and just a short walk away from shops and the 248-acre Graves Park with endless walks, playgrounds, a cafe, and an animal farm. The home boasts expansive and well-maintained landscaped gardens, private gated access, and a detached summer house.

All laid out on one floor, the home would be perfect for a family or professional couple. The description of the home, on Zoopla, states it has been “painstakingly restored” by the current owners to blend with the “original period features”.

Before you visit the property on Zoopla by clicking here, check out some photos of the property below.

Cinderhill Lane, Norton Currently on the market, this detached stone built lodge is described as a 'once in a lifetime opportunity'.

Cinderhill Lane, Norton This three-bed home has recently been restored to a contemporary finish, but still with many of its original period features.

Cinderhill Lane, Norton This open plan dining and study area shares with the kitchen.

Cinderhill Lane, Norton An ample sized kitchen will provide space for the whole household to come together to help cook meals.

