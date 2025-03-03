The individually-designed property is said to be ‘stunning’ due to its many features including generous proportions, large drive, double garage, underfloor heating and air source heat pump.

Upon entering, you are greeted by a welcoming, a fully-tiled hallway leads to the main living area. The lounge is a ‘comfortable and inviting space’ which could be used as a ground-floor bedroom because the shower room is across the hallway.

The kitchen/diner features a large island and two Neff ovens, a dishwasher and storage units.

Adjoining this is a spacious, relaxing seating area with bifold doors opening onto the extensive patio outside. Adjacent to the kitchen is a utility room.

An oak-and-glass staircase leads to two generously-sized bedrooms and a versatile sitting room/sun lounge.

Bedroom one has a fully-tiled en-suite bathroom and walk-in dressing area with fitted wardrobes and storage space.

Bedroom two offers a comfortable retreat with adjoining, fully-tiled en-suite.

The well proportioned sitting room/sun lounge, provides a further relaxing living space, filled with natural light and stunning views.

A second oak-and-glass staircase leads to two generously-sized bedrooms and a fully-tiled family bathroom.

Bedroom three and bedroom four offer ample space. In addition, there are separate areas designated as dressing rooms, but these spaces could have a range of potential uses. The family bathroom is fully-tiled and well equipped with quality fittings.

There is additional storage space in the fully-boarded loft area in bedroom three, accessed by a loft ladder. The garden has an extensive porcelain tiled patio.

Harthill is known for its traditional stone cottages and ancient church.

