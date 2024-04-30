A spacious five bedroom home in one of Sheffield’s most expensive areas is on the market for more than £550,000.
Found a stone’s throw away from Millhouses Park, this Springfield Road home is in a “perfect location for families and couples”, according to the Zoopla listing.
The house has a guide price of £565,000. The five bedrooms, which are all doubles, are said to be the highlight, but the large garden with a BBQ area is not to be ignored.
There are three bedrooms on the first floor and two on the second floor. Each bedroom benefits from at least one huge window bringing in lots of natural light.
