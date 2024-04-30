A spacious five bedroom home in one of Sheffield’s most expensive areas is on the market for more than £550,000.

Found a stone’s throw away from Millhouses Park, this Springfield Road home is in a “perfect location for families and couples”, according to the Zoopla listing.

The house has a guide price of £565,000. The five bedrooms, which are all doubles, are said to be the highlight, but the large garden with a BBQ area is not to be ignored.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor and two on the second floor. Each bedroom benefits from at least one huge window bringing in lots of natural light.

1 . Millhouses This five bedroom home is found in one of Sheffield's most expensive neighbourhoods. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Lounge This big, bright lounge is found right at the front, facing out onto the street. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen is found on the opposite end of the house to the lounge - right at the very back. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Dining room Between the kitchen and lounge is the stairs, hallway and this dining room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales