Sheffield houses: 'Stunning' Millhouses home has five huge bedrooms in a great location near park

The house is right around the corner from Millhouses Park and the popular Millhouses Pub.

A spacious five bedroom home in one of Sheffield’s most expensive areas is on the market for more than £550,000.

Found a stone’s throw away from Millhouses Park, this Springfield Road home is in a “perfect location for families and couples”, according to the Zoopla listing.

The house has a guide price of £565,000. The five bedrooms, which are all doubles, are said to be the highlight, but the large garden with a BBQ area is not to be ignored.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor and two on the second floor. Each bedroom benefits from at least one huge window bringing in lots of natural light.

This five bedroom home is found in one of Sheffield's most expensive neighbourhoods.

1. Millhouses

This five bedroom home is found in one of Sheffield's most expensive neighbourhoods.

This big, bright lounge is found right at the front, facing out onto the street.

2. Lounge

This big, bright lounge is found right at the front, facing out onto the street.

The kitchen is found on the opposite end of the house to the lounge - right at the very back.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is found on the opposite end of the house to the lounge - right at the very back.

Between the kitchen and lounge is the stairs, hallway and this dining room.

4. Dining room

Between the kitchen and lounge is the stairs, hallway and this dining room.

