Sheffield houses: Step inside £325,000 Millhouses home in 'woodland setting' near a beautiful park

A “charming, spacious and immaculately presented” three bedroom home in one of the most popular areas of Sheffield has been listed for sale for £325,000.

The mid-terrace family home on Marriott Road, Millhouses, is said to have a “stunning interior”, according to the listing on Zoopla.

It consists of a living room and large kitchen/diner on the ground floor, with a private enclosed garden to the rear.

Two bedrooms and a bathroom are found on the first floor and the final attic bedroom is on the second floor.

Millhouses Park is a matter of metres away and the proximity to the River Sheaf is said to give a woodland setting.

Zoopla

Zoopla

Zoopla

Zoopla

