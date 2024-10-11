The mid-terrace family home on Marriott Road, Millhouses, is said to have a “stunning interior”, according to the listing on Zoopla.
It consists of a living room and large kitchen/diner on the ground floor, with a private enclosed garden to the rear.
Two bedrooms and a bathroom are found on the first floor and the final attic bedroom is on the second floor.
Millhouses Park is a matter of metres away and the proximity to the River Sheaf is said to give a woodland setting.
