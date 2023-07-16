News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Star readers answer - "If you could live anywhere in the city, where would it be?"

There were lots of suggestions, including Lodge Moor, Whirlow, Hillsborough and even Atkinsons.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 16th Jul 2023, 10:20 BST

There are tons of different communities in Sheffield, spread across the city's many unique areas.

On Thursday, July 13, we asked our readers on Facebook: "If you could live anywhere in the city where would it be?"

There were hundreds of comments, which revealed many of our followers love where they already are, while others dreamt of big homes with large views. We chose nine of the responses to share with you. Take a look through our gallery below.

Mark Wooley said he still loves Wadsley and Hillsborough

1. Hillsborough

1. Hillsborough

Eric Brocklebank said: "Parson Cross..we had a house made of bricks and full of love. We had a neighbourhood full of people that would help when you needed it God bless them all."

2. Parson Cross

2. Parson Cross

"Kelham Island," said Dave Andrews.

3. Kelham Island

3. Kelham Island

Francis Critchlow said Lodge Moor, which is luckily where she lives now.

4. Lodge Moor

4. Lodge Moor

