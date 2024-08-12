Listed on Zoopla for £450,000, this modern bungalow in Stannington is said to offer a “stylish interior, perfect for contemporary living”.

The house consists of an entrance hall, winding through the home before granting you access to the kitchen/diner and snug. Each other room in the house branches off of this central hallway.

Closest to the front door, you will find a store room and two bedrooms, including the master bedroom which comes with a shower en-suite.

Next, you will find the living room and family bathroom, before coming across the final bedroom and the kitchen/diner.

If you exit the rear of the bungalow through the snug and head down the garden steps, you will find another door to the lower ground floor garden room, positioned below the snug.

The garden is arguably the key feature of this house. It features a patio seating terrace with a glass balustrade, a sheltered seating area to the bottom of the garden and an outbuilding containing a private bar.