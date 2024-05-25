Sheffield Houses: Spacious, refurbished two-bedroom home with commuter links on market for just £160,000

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 25th May 2024, 05:02 BST

Could it be yours?

A two-bedroom home which is in a good standard throughout has hit the Sheffield housing market.

It has a very reasonable price tag of £160,000, and is listed by estate agency Staves via Zoopla.

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

The home also offers the chance for a third bedroom, subject to consents.

It has a south-facing garden, is close to shops and frequent bus service stops, and is a short drive to Sheffield Parkway with motorway network links. 

The gallery below shows what the property has to offer. Could it be yours?

"The property has been extensively refurbished by the current owners and is presented to a high standard throughout."

1. Front of house

"The property has been extensively refurbished by the current owners and is presented to a high standard throughout."

Photo Sales
"A good size room which is very bright and airy by virtue of the large front and rear facing UPVC windows. Attractive feature fireplace with inset living flame electric fire. Two central heating radiators."

2. Lounge

"A good size room which is very bright and airy by virtue of the large front and rear facing UPVC windows. Attractive feature fireplace with inset living flame electric fire. Two central heating radiators."

Photo Sales
"An impressive kitchen which enjoys a good range of attractive fitted wall and base units in high-gloss white which incorporate a built-in stainless steel electric oven with four ring stainless steel gas hob above with stainless steel extractor hood. Marble effect worktops with a sink unit and drainer with mixer tap and recess providing space for fridge/freezer. Rear facing UPVC window overlooking the rear garden, central heating radiator and door opening into the side porch."

3. Kitchen

"An impressive kitchen which enjoys a good range of attractive fitted wall and base units in high-gloss white which incorporate a built-in stainless steel electric oven with four ring stainless steel gas hob above with stainless steel extractor hood. Marble effect worktops with a sink unit and drainer with mixer tap and recess providing space for fridge/freezer. Rear facing UPVC window overlooking the rear garden, central heating radiator and door opening into the side porch."

Photo Sales

4. View from kitchen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:StandardSheffieldSheffield ParkwayProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.