A two-bedroom home which is in a good standard throughout has hit the Sheffield housing market.
The home also offers the chance for a third bedroom, subject to consents.
It has a south-facing garden, is close to shops and frequent bus service stops, and is a short drive to Sheffield Parkway with motorway network links.
The gallery below shows what the property has to offer. Could it be yours?
1. Front of house
"The property has been extensively refurbished by the current owners and is presented to a high standard throughout."
2. Lounge
"A good size room which is very bright and airy by virtue of the large front and rear facing UPVC windows. Attractive feature fireplace with inset living flame electric fire. Two central heating radiators."
3. Kitchen
"An impressive kitchen which enjoys a good range of attractive fitted wall and base units in high-gloss white which incorporate a built-in stainless steel electric oven with four ring stainless steel gas hob above with stainless steel extractor hood. Marble effect worktops with a sink unit and drainer with mixer tap and recess providing space for fridge/freezer. Rear facing UPVC window overlooking the rear garden, central heating radiator and door opening into the side porch."
