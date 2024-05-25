A two-bedroom home which is in a good standard throughout has hit the Sheffield housing market.

It has a very reasonable price tag of £160,000, and is listed by estate agency Staves via Zoopla.

The home also offers the chance for a third bedroom, subject to consents.

It has a south-facing garden, is close to shops and frequent bus service stops, and is a short drive to Sheffield Parkway with motorway network links.

The gallery below shows what the property has to offer. Could it be yours?

1 . Front of house "The property has been extensively refurbished by the current owners and is presented to a high standard throughout." Photo Sales

2 . Lounge "A good size room which is very bright and airy by virtue of the large front and rear facing UPVC windows. Attractive feature fireplace with inset living flame electric fire. Two central heating radiators." Photo Sales