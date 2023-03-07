Sheffield Houses: Six properties on the Sheffield market for £250,000 or less - including penthouse
Getting onto the property ladder can be difficult, with house prices much higher than they have been in the past. Here are six properties available with Redbrik Estate Agents for £250,000 or less.
It may be the most extravagant, seven-figure properties grabbing headlines most days, but Sheffield’s property market does isn’t all six bedroom homes for £1,250,000 as we all know.
The team at Redbrik, who market homes across Sheffield and North Derbyshire, have found six “superb” properties currently on the market for £250,000 or less.
Most of these properties come with modern interiors, with gleaming white cabinetry and contrasting dark details (or vice versa). The cheapest in this list is an incredible £116,300.
Each of these properties can be found on Sheffield Rightmove or directly on the Redbrik website.