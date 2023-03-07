Getting onto the property ladder can be difficult, with house prices much higher than they have been in the past. Here are six properties available with Redbrik Estate Agents for £250,000 or less.

It may be the most extravagant, seven-figure properties grabbing headlines most days, but Sheffield’s property market does isn’t all six bedroom homes for £1,250,000 as we all know.

The team at Redbrik, who market homes across Sheffield and North Derbyshire, have found six “superb” properties currently on the market for £250,000 or less.

Most of these properties come with modern interiors, with gleaming white cabinetry and contrasting dark details (or vice versa). The cheapest in this list is an incredible £116,300.

Each of these properties can be found on Sheffield Rightmove or directly on the Redbrik website.

1 . Montgomery Road, S7 Montgomery Road, S7, Apartment (£170,000) Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2 . Cotton Mill, Kelham Island Cotton Mill, Kelham Island (From £116,300) Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3 . Cotton Mill, Kelham Island Cotton Mill, Kelham Island (From £116,300) Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4 . Burgess House - Apartment £121,500 apartment at Burgess House Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales