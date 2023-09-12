The house sits on "one of the largest plots" within this Whirlow development.

A £1,075,000 mega-home with six bedrooms and "stylish" modern bathrooms in Sheffield has been listed for sale.

The property, located on Whirlow Grange Avenue, has been shared to Zoopla by the estate agents at Haus. The accommodation is spread over three floors, with three bedrooms on the first floor and three on the second floor.

The ground floor consists of a dining room, sitting room, family room, kitchen and conservatory. The latter three rooms are all connected in one seamless open plan space.

The bathrooms look very modern. The master en-suite shower room in particular contains a walk-in rainfall shower.

The master bedroom is the most extravagant, with a large bedroom space, as well as a dressing room.

1 . Yours for £1,075,000 This six bedroom house comes with a price tag of over £1million. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

2 . Open plan The kitchen flows seamlessly into the conservatory and family room. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

3 . Lounge The sitting room is located at the front of the property. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

4 . Dining room The house has a formal dining room, as well as a dining area in the kitchen. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales