News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Man left train worker 'traumatised' after 'touching between her legs'
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Road shut down after reported attempted kidnapping
Killer of missing woman Emily Sanderson admits murder

Sheffield Houses: Six bedroom £1,075,000 mega-home with modern bathrooms now for sale in Whirlow

The house sits on "one of the largest plots" within this Whirlow development.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 12th Sep 2023, 18:22 BST

A £1,075,000 mega-home with six bedrooms and "stylish" modern bathrooms in Sheffield has been listed for sale.

The property, located on Whirlow Grange Avenue, has been shared to Zoopla by the estate agents at Haus. The accommodation is spread over three floors, with three bedrooms on the first floor and three on the second floor.

The ground floor consists of a dining room, sitting room, family room, kitchen and conservatory. The latter three rooms are all connected in one seamless open plan space.

The bathrooms look very modern. The master en-suite shower room in particular contains a walk-in rainfall shower.

The master bedroom is the most extravagant, with a large bedroom space, as well as a dressing room.

This six bedroom house comes with a price tag of over £1million. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

1. Yours for £1,075,000

This six bedroom house comes with a price tag of over £1million. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The kitchen flows seamlessly into the conservatory and family room. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

2. Open plan

The kitchen flows seamlessly into the conservatory and family room. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The sitting room is located at the front of the property. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

3. Lounge

The sitting room is located at the front of the property. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The house has a formal dining room, as well as a dining area in the kitchen. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

4. Dining room

The house has a formal dining room, as well as a dining area in the kitchen. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldPropertyZoopla