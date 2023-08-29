The enormous property has been described as the "perfect family home" by Whitehornes Estate Agents.

A six bedroom mega-home in one of Sheffield's leafiest suburbs is now for sale with an asking price of £1,425,000.

The home, found on Cavendish Avenue in Dore, has six bedrooms and four bathrooms. Estate agents at the Sheffield-based Whitehornes shared the listing to Zoopla, where they described the property as the "perfect family home".

The home is very large. The ground floor consists of an entrance hall, lounge, garden room, kitchen/diner and more.

The bedrooms are situated on the first and second floors. The master suite is the largest of them all, featuring a spacious bedroom, a dressing room and an en-suite. One other bedroom benefits from an en-suite, whilst modern bath and shower rooms occupy spaces on both floors.

It is a very private plot, with the house found at the end of a long, gated driveway. The rear garden also benefits from lots of privacy, with high hedges and trees surrounding the lawns.

