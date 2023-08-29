News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Six bedroom Dore home is the 'very best of open plan family living' near the Peak District

The enormous property has been described as the "perfect family home" by Whitehornes Estate Agents.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:40 BST

A six bedroom mega-home in one of Sheffield's leafiest suburbs is now for sale with an asking price of £1,425,000.

The home, found on Cavendish Avenue in Dore, has six bedrooms and four bathrooms. Estate agents at the Sheffield-based Whitehornes shared the listing to Zoopla, where they described the property as the "perfect family home".

The home is very large. The ground floor consists of an entrance hall, lounge, garden room, kitchen/diner and more.

The bedrooms are situated on the first and second floors. The master suite is the largest of them all, featuring a spacious bedroom, a dressing room and an en-suite. One other bedroom benefits from an en-suite, whilst modern bath and shower rooms occupy spaces on both floors.

It is a very private plot, with the house found at the end of a long, gated driveway. The rear garden also benefits from lots of privacy, with high hedges and trees surrounding the lawns.

This six bedroom mega-home will set you back nearly £1.5million. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

1. £1,425,000 asking price

This six bedroom mega-home will set you back nearly £1.5million. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

The entire home has been "tastefully finished throughout to the very highest of standards". (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

2. Kitchen

The entire home has been "tastefully finished throughout to the very highest of standards". (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

This lounge has been described as the "perfect family room". (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

3. Lounge

This lounge has been described as the "perfect family room". (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

This dining area is found in the garden room to the rear of the property. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

4. Dining

This dining area is found in the garden room to the rear of the property. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

