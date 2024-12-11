Yopa Estate Agents presents this stand-out manor of a property set in its own plot on Westthorpe Road, Killamarsh.
The modern home is glossy throughout with an oak-and-glass staircase, hi-spec kitchen, and three reception rooms, one of which is a orangery overlooking the expansive garden.
Upstairs are five large double bedrooms including a huge master bedroom with fitted storage and furniture.
Three bathrooms are spread across both floors, two of which are en suites while the third features a generous bathtub as part of its four-piece suite.
Finishing it off, the new owner would have their own driveway, double garage, and a personal home lift connecting both floors.
See our gallery below for a look inside this family home in waiting in Killamarsh.
