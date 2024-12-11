Sheffield houses: 'Simply stunning' £800,000 five-bedroom home with double garage and personal lift

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Dec 2024, 10:26 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 18:41 BST

Take a look inside this spacious five-bedroom family home in Killamarsh with its own double garage and even a personal lift.

Yopa Estate Agents presents this stand-out manor of a property set in its own plot on Westthorpe Road, Killamarsh.

The modern home is glossy throughout with an oak-and-glass staircase, hi-spec kitchen, and three reception rooms, one of which is a orangery overlooking the expansive garden.

Upstairs are five large double bedrooms including a huge master bedroom with fitted storage and furniture.

Three bathrooms are spread across both floors, two of which are en suites while the third features a generous bathtub as part of its four-piece suite.

Finishing it off, the new owner would have their own driveway, double garage, and a personal home lift connecting both floors.

See our gallery below for a look inside this family home in waiting in Killamarsh.

Estate agents Yopa presents this five-bedroom detached house in Westthorpe Road, Killamarsh - a stand out home on its own gated plot.

1. Westthorpe Road, Killamarsh

Estate agents Yopa presents this five-bedroom detached house in Westthorpe Road, Killamarsh - a stand out home on its own gated plot. | Yopa Estate Agents

Set on a spacious plot with its own gates, a double garage and a large lawn ready to development into an outdoor seating area.

2. An outdoor seating area in the making

Set on a spacious plot with its own gates, a double garage and a large lawn ready to development into an outdoor seating area. | Yopa Estate Agents

The view from the kitchen showing the spacious room available for a family and entertaining guests.

3. View form kitchen

The view from the kitchen showing the spacious room available for a family and entertaining guests. | Yopa Estate Agents

The kitchen opens out with a breakfast table, access to the conservatory, and a view through to the main dining room.

4. Spacious ground floor

The kitchen opens out with a breakfast table, access to the conservatory, and a view through to the main dining room. | Yopa Estate Agents

