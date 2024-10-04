The house has been described as “simply stunning” on the Purplebricks listing were it is available for sale leasehold.

It is found on Firth Park Road, which is a short distance from the Northern General Hospital, Fir Vale School and other local businesses and amenities.

The accommodation is set over three floors. A hall, lounge, kitchen/diner and reception room are found on the ground floor, with two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor.

The second floor consists of bedrooms three and four, a shower room and storage space.

A brick-built outhouse is found to the rear of the house, which Purplebricks say is equipped with plumbing “and potential for hot-tub or another bathroom/shower room”.