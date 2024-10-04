Sheffield houses: "SIMPLY STUNNING" £180,000 four bedroom family home with large bay windows for sale

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Oct 2024, 11:22 GMT

A “stunning” four bedroom home with large bay windows and spacious reception rooms has been listed for sale in Sheffield for £180,000.

The house has been described as “simply stunning” on the Purplebricks listing were it is available for sale leasehold.

It is found on Firth Park Road, which is a short distance from the Northern General Hospital, Fir Vale School and other local businesses and amenities.

The accommodation is set over three floors. A hall, lounge, kitchen/diner and reception room are found on the ground floor, with two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor.

The second floor consists of bedrooms three and four, a shower room and storage space.

A brick-built outhouse is found to the rear of the house, which Purplebricks say is equipped with plumbing “and potential for hot-tub or another bathroom/shower room”.

1. "SIMPLY STUNNING!"

2. Lounge

3. Reception room

4. Kitchen/diner

