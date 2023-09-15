News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: 'Simply stunning' four bedroom family home could be yours for £180,000

The house comes with a very large rear garden, "perfect for relaxing and entertaining family and friends".

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 15th Sep 2023, 14:41 BST

A four bedroom family home with a large rear garden has been put up for sale on the local property market for £180,000.

The house, found on Bellhouse Road in Shiregreen, has a large driveaway out the front, as well as a garage and workshop. In a listing on Purplebricks, it is said a full internal viewing is needed to fully appreciate the "size and standard" of the home.

The ground floor is simple. The kitchen/diner and spacious lounge sit either side of a central hallway, which is also where the stairs are.

Upstairs, the four bedrooms are accompanied by a large, modern, four piece family bathroom. Three of the bedrooms are positioned to the front of the house, with only the bathroom and the other bedroom benefitting from views over the large garden.

It is a "well-maintained" garden, with patio and sitting areas.

