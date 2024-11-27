An impressive Victorian semi-detached home in the Meersbrook area of Sheffield is on the housing market.

The three-bedroom property has a garden, two reception rooms, and attractive period features throughout.

It has a price tag of £230,000.

Estate agency Purple Bricks said: “With accommodation set across three floors and a cellar too, this house boasts all the comforts of modern living with the character of a period property.”

Lounge | Purple Bricks

The home is just a few minutes walk away from Meersbrook Park, local independent shops and cafes, schools and other amenities.

The lounge has a Victorian cast iron open fireplace, leading to a large dining room featuring original pine pantry cupboards.

One of the bedrooms is an attic room, with dual aspect velux windows.

Dining room | Purple Bricks

For more information about the property on Rushdale Road, Sheffield, visit the online listing via Purple Bricks’ website.