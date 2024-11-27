Sheffield Houses: See inside Victorian end-terrace home in the heart of thriving community of Meersbrook
The three-bedroom property has a garden, two reception rooms, and attractive period features throughout.
It has a price tag of £230,000.
Estate agency Purple Bricks said: “With accommodation set across three floors and a cellar too, this house boasts all the comforts of modern living with the character of a period property.”
The home is just a few minutes walk away from Meersbrook Park, local independent shops and cafes, schools and other amenities.
The lounge has a Victorian cast iron open fireplace, leading to a large dining room featuring original pine pantry cupboards.
One of the bedrooms is an attic room, with dual aspect velux windows.
For more information about the property on Rushdale Road, Sheffield, visit the online listing via Purple Bricks’ website.
