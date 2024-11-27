Sheffield Houses: See inside Victorian end-terrace home in the heart of thriving community of Meersbrook

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 27th Nov 2024, 13:19 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An impressive Victorian semi-detached home in the Meersbrook area of Sheffield is on the housing market.

The three-bedroom property has a garden, two reception rooms, and attractive period features throughout.

It has a price tag of £230,000.

Estate agency Purple Bricks said: “With accommodation set across three floors and a cellar too, this house boasts all the comforts of modern living with the character of a period property.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
LoungeLounge
Lounge | Purple Bricks

The home is just a few minutes walk away from Meersbrook Park, local independent shops and cafes, schools and other amenities.

The lounge has a Victorian cast iron open fireplace, leading to a large dining room featuring original pine pantry cupboards.

One of the bedrooms is an attic room, with dual aspect velux windows.

Dining roomDining room
Dining room | Purple Bricks

Get our new breaking newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

For more information about the property on Rushdale Road, Sheffield, visit the online listing via Purple Bricks’ website.

Related topics:PropertyPurple BricksVictorianSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice