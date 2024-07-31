Sheffield Houses: See inside three-bedroom fixer-upper on sale at bargain price

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 31st Jul 2024, 17:32 BST

A “charming” three-bedroom home on Edge Well Drive, S6, has hit the housing market.

Estate agency Purple Bricks says the property offers “a wonderful opportunity for those looking to modernise and personalise their new home”.

The agents are taking offers in the region of £150,000 - a whopping £40,000 below the average price for terraced houses in the city (£188,339).

It is close to local amenities, and offers a garden which would make a perfect passion project.

See the photos below to decide if this could be an investment for you.

1. Front of house

2. Lounge

3. Hallway

4. Kitchen

