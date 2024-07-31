Estate agency Purple Bricks says the property offers “a wonderful opportunity for those looking to modernise and personalise their new home”.
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Sheffield and South Yorkshire news sent directly to your inbox?
The agents are taking offers in the region of £150,000 - a whopping £40,000 below the average price for terraced houses in the city (£188,339).
It is close to local amenities, and offers a garden which would make a perfect passion project.
See the photos below to decide if this could be an investment for you.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.