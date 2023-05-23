Sheffield Houses: See inside this 'stylish' £130,000 home with unique brick features and 'modern tones'
The Elmview Road home comes with two reception rooms and two bathrooms, with the accommodation spread over three floors. Estate agents at Haus have described the property as “deceptively spacious” on the listing, which has a £130,000 guide price.
You will enter the ground floor into the living room, which is where you will find the unique exposed brick chimney breast. The dining room, with an off shot kitchen, is found to the rear of the ground floor and also provides cellar access.
Upstairs, you will find two of the three bedrooms and a family bathroom. The larger of the two bedrooms is found at the front of the property, but is currently being used as a second lounge.
On the third and final floor, you will find the master bedroom and a modern en-suite. The en-suite comes equipped with a bath, separate shower, large sink basin and toilet.