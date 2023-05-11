A modern family home in Middlewood, Sheffield has hit the local housing market for £595,000.

The house has five “generous” bedrooms and three bathrooms, including two en-suites. It is found on Stockarth Place, which is just a stones throw away from Middlewood Park.

The majority of the accommodation is found on the first and second floors, with a small entrance hall, bedroom, w/c found on the ground floor.

A large, modern, open plan living/kitchen/dining space on the first floor is the hub of this home. An enormous glass wall to the rear beckons in lots of natural light and offers tremendous views over the neighbouring fields.

It is found just off of the landing, which connects it with the living room, dining room and a staircase to the second floor. Up those stairs are the final four bedrooms, two of which have en-suites. The master bedroom is especially spacious, with two areas for built in wardrobes.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

Stockarth Place, Middlewood

2 . Modern kitchen The kitchen has a unique look to it, but certainly has a contemporary design. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Large windows The entire rear of the open plan space is covered by these floor-to-ceiling windows. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Open plan living Open plan spaces like these are a staple of modern interior design. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

