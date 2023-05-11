Sheffield Houses: See inside this 'attractive' £595,000 modern family home in well connected Middlewood
A modern family home in Middlewood, Sheffield has hit the local housing market for £595,000.
The house has five “generous” bedrooms and three bathrooms, including two en-suites. It is found on Stockarth Place, which is just a stones throw away from Middlewood Park.
The majority of the accommodation is found on the first and second floors, with a small entrance hall, bedroom, w/c found on the ground floor.
A large, modern, open plan living/kitchen/dining space on the first floor is the hub of this home. An enormous glass wall to the rear beckons in lots of natural light and offers tremendous views over the neighbouring fields.
It is found just off of the landing, which connects it with the living room, dining room and a staircase to the second floor. Up those stairs are the final four bedrooms, two of which have en-suites. The master bedroom is especially spacious, with two areas for built in wardrobes.