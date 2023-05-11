News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: See inside this 'attractive' £595,000 modern family home in well connected Middlewood

A modern family home in Middlewood, Sheffield has hit the local housing market for £595,000.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 11th May 2023, 16:32 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 16:32 BST

The house has five “generous” bedrooms and three bathrooms, including two en-suites. It is found on Stockarth Place, which is just a stones throw away from Middlewood Park.

The majority of the accommodation is found on the first and second floors, with a small entrance hall, bedroom, w/c found on the ground floor.

A large, modern, open plan living/kitchen/dining space on the first floor is the hub of this home. An enormous glass wall to the rear beckons in lots of natural light and offers tremendous views over the neighbouring fields.

It is found just off of the landing, which connects it with the living room, dining room and a staircase to the second floor. Up those stairs are the final four bedrooms, two of which have en-suites. The master bedroom is especially spacious, with two areas for built in wardrobes.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

This five bedroom property has been posted to Zoopla.

1. Stockarth Place, Middlewood

This five bedroom property has been posted to Zoopla. Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen has a unique look to it, but certainly has a contemporary design.

2. Modern kitchen

The kitchen has a unique look to it, but certainly has a contemporary design. Photo: Zoopla

The entire rear of the open plan space is covered by these floor-to-ceiling windows.

3. Large windows

The entire rear of the open plan space is covered by these floor-to-ceiling windows. Photo: Zoopla

Open plan spaces like these are a staple of modern interior design.

4. Open plan living

Open plan spaces like these are a staple of modern interior design. Photo: Zoopla

