News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
31 minutes ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
7 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
11 hours ago Donald Trump: Ex-president pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
12 hours ago Endeavour confirms WWE and UFC merger in multi-billion dollar deal
14 hours ago Gamers frustrated as internet outage hits servers

Sheffield Houses: See inside £1.6m home for sale in exclusive Dore village

A £1,600,000 mega-home located in “possibly one of the finest regarded and most exclusive” villages in Sheffield is up for sale.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 5th Apr 2023, 06:22 BST

The property, known as Lawnswood, is found on a “stunning” plot in the heart of Dore, Sheffield. It has six double bedrooms, which includes an “impressive” principal suite, four “luxurious” bathrooms and three different reception rooms.

The estate agents, Eadon Lockwood & Riddle, have said the property has modern fittings “in all the right places”, with the property having clearly been modernised inside.

On the ground floor, a large entrance hall provides access to a sitting room, kitchen/breakfast room, dining room and lounge. Upstairs on the first floor is five of the six bedrooms, two of which share a Jack and Jill en-suite, and a family bathroom and shower room.

The top floor is made up solely of the master suite, which has an en-suite area, masses of space and exclusive access to a large roof terrace.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the ELR website.

The house has had its interior updated over the years.

1. 1930s Architecture

The house has had its interior updated over the years. Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle

Photo Sales
The ground floor has all the elements you would expect, including this bright lounge.

2. Lounge

The ground floor has all the elements you would expect, including this bright lounge. Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle

Photo Sales
The kitchen has a contemporary finish with a breakfast bar included.

3. Kitchen/Breakfast room

The kitchen has a contemporary finish with a breakfast bar included. Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle

Photo Sales
A stand alone dining room is said to be a popular feature for house hunters.

4. Dining room

A stand alone dining room is said to be a popular feature for house hunters. Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SheffieldELR