A £1,600,000 mega-home located in “possibly one of the finest regarded and most exclusive” villages in Sheffield is up for sale.

The property, known as Lawnswood, is found on a “stunning” plot in the heart of Dore, Sheffield. It has six double bedrooms, which includes an “impressive” principal suite, four “luxurious” bathrooms and three different reception rooms.

The estate agents, Eadon Lockwood & Riddle, have said the property has modern fittings “in all the right places”, with the property having clearly been modernised inside.

On the ground floor, a large entrance hall provides access to a sitting room, kitchen/breakfast room, dining room and lounge. Upstairs on the first floor is five of the six bedrooms, two of which share a Jack and Jill en-suite, and a family bathroom and shower room.

The top floor is made up solely of the master suite, which has an en-suite area, masses of space and exclusive access to a large roof terrace.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the ELR website.

