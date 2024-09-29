It is located on Blackbrook Drive, a tree-lined cul-de-sac in Lodge Moor.
The bungalow has good-sized rooms, a home office, a room which could be converted into a gym, and a large driveway and garage.
It is near the local amenities of Lodge moor, as well as the scenic Mayfield Valley.
Estate agency Purple Bricks says: “Every detail has been carefully considered, and no expense spared in creating a versatile property.
“This home is undoubtedly one of the finest examples of its kind in the area.”
It has a price tag of £765,000.
See the images below to decide if the home could be right for you, and see Purple Bricks’ listing by clicking here for more information.
