It is located on Blackbrook Drive, a tree-lined cul-de-sac in Lodge Moor.

The bungalow has good-sized rooms, a home office, a room which could be converted into a gym, and a large driveway and garage.

It is near the local amenities of Lodge moor, as well as the scenic Mayfield Valley.

Estate agency Purple Bricks says: “Every detail has been carefully considered, and no expense spared in creating a versatile property.

“This home is undoubtedly one of the finest examples of its kind in the area.”

It has a price tag of £765,000.