Sheffield Houses: See inside 'immaculate' two bedroom apartment for sale in super popular Kelham Island
A two bedroom apartment has been put up for sale in Kelham Island, Sheffield for £200,000.
The apartment is being offered by Purplebricks, who have described it as being in “immaculate condition”. It is found in the Millau building, which is next door to the Kelham Island Museum.
The apartment is entered into a spacious entrance hall, with one bedroom to the left and the other dead ahead. Opposite the second bedroom is a bathroom, equipped with a bath, toilet and sink.
At the end of the hall is the kitchen/dining/living space, which is where you can access the apartment’s balcony.