Sheffield Houses: See inside 'immaculate' two bedroom apartment for sale in super popular Kelham Island

A two bedroom apartment has been put up for sale in Kelham Island, Sheffield for £200,000.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 1st May 2023, 06:45 BST

The apartment is being offered by Purplebricks, who have described it as being in “immaculate condition”. It is found in the Millau building, which is next door to the Kelham Island Museum.

The apartment is entered into a spacious entrance hall, with one bedroom to the left and the other dead ahead. Opposite the second bedroom is a bathroom, equipped with a bath, toilet and sink.

At the end of the hall is the kitchen/dining/living space, which is where you can access the apartment’s balcony.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Purplebricks website.

Kelham Island was named one of the 'coolest neighbourhoods in the world' by TimeOut magazine in 2022.

1. 'Cool' Kelham Island

Kelham Island was named one of the 'coolest neighbourhoods in the world' by TimeOut magazine in 2022.

The entrance hall is the centre point of this apartment.

2. Entrance hall

The entrance hall is the centre point of this apartment.

The apartments living space is multi-purpose, incorporating kitchen, dining and sitting areas in one room.

3. Living space

The apartments living space is multi-purpose, incorporating kitchen, dining and sitting areas in one room.

The living space provides access to the balcony.

4. Living space

The living space provides access to the balcony.

