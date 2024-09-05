Sheffield Houses: See inside "idyllic" countryside home with river in garden and four bedrooms

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 5th Sep 2024, 15:27 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2024, 06:48 BST

A unique four-bedroom bungalow is up for sale in the “serene landscape” of Brookhouse, east of Sheffield and Rotherham.

It has a uniquely large open-plan area, encompassing the kitchen, dining room, and living area.

The home is surrounded by a garden with a river running alongside it, adding to its “idyllic” charm.

Estate agency Purple Bricks says: “Mill Lodge offers a rare opportunity to enjoy modern living in a peaceful countryside setting. 

Get your very own bespoke headline round-up, alongside all of the latest breaking news updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free newsletter

“With its recent renovations and abundance of features, this property promises a lifestyle of comfort, convenience, and natural beauty.”

The recently renovated property is on the market for £725,000.

See the gallery below to decide if it could be for you.

1. Front of property

Purple Bricks

Photo Sales

2. Kitchen, living and dining area

Purple Bricks

Photo Sales

3. Dining area

Purple Bricks

Photo Sales

4. Kitchen

Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyHousingHome and garden
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice