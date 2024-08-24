Sheffield Houses: See inside home with hot tub, summer house and koi pond in walking distance of Graves Park

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 24th Aug 2024, 08:18 BST

A three-bedroom, semi-detached home close to Graves Park is available for purchase.

It has a large garden with a hot tub, summer house, modern koi pond, and decking areas with plenty of outdoor seating.

Estate agency Purple Bricks says: “This delightful property offers spacious living areas and a host of outdoor amenities, perfect for family living and entertaining.”

The home, on Norton Lane, also has a driveway, good-sized rooms, and a range of outdoor features.

It is selling for upwards of £380,000.

See the gallery below to decide if it could be yours, and enquire via Purple Bricks’ website.

1. Front of house

Purple Bricks

2. Living room

Purple Bricks

3. Kitchen

Purple Bricks

4. Dining room

Purple Bricks

