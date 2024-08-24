It has a large garden with a hot tub, summer house, modern koi pond, and decking areas with plenty of outdoor seating.

Estate agency Purple Bricks says: “This delightful property offers spacious living areas and a host of outdoor amenities, perfect for family living and entertaining.”

The home, on Norton Lane, also has a driveway, good-sized rooms, and a range of outdoor features.

It is selling for upwards of £380,000.