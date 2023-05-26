The Crookesmoor home is now for sale on Sheffield Zoopla and has views over Crookes Valley Park.

A four bedroom family home in the sought after S10 area of Sheffield has hit the local property market on Zoopla. The “stylish” and “immaculately presented” home has Crookes Valley Park to the rear and overlooks the large lake popular with swimmers.

The lower ground level has been completely refurbished to include “modern tones”, with an open plan kitchen leading to the rear garden, where you can take in those “superb” lake views.

The ground floor, which is entry level from the street out front, features two reception rooms and a hallway running from the front to the back of the house. The first floor houses three of the four bedrooms, two of which are doubles, and a family bathroom.

The master bedroom, with a shower en-suite, is found on the second floor. This level is completely made up of this bedroom, which has lots and lots of storage space.

The rear garden features a stone patio, artificial lawn and raised sleeper beds all complemented by attractive planting. A glass balustrade runs around the edge of the garden, which is said to “optimise the beautiful views of Crookes Valley park and the boating lake”.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

1 . 'Superb' views Crookes Valley Park is located to the rear of the house, meaning the property benefits from views looking over it. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Harcourt Road The end-of-terrace home is for sale for between £525,000 and £550,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Rear garden The house has a versatile garden, which caters for the whole family, including young children. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Modern tones The kitchen is located on the lower ground floor, where you can access the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

