The listed building was badly damaged in a blaze earlier this month. It follows a fire on the top floor of an office block adjacent in May.

The former NHS Sheffield Health And Social Care site on Old Fulwood Road has been empty since 2023. It includes several smaller buildings.

Police said they had exhausted all lines of enquiry into the first fire and it had been filed “pending further investigative opportunities coming to light.”

The second blaze, on July 7, wrecked Fulwood House. Footage online shows it well alight.

On a local Facebook group, one member said they had seen children on the roof of the tower throwing things two days earlier.

Site owner Expresso Properties has submitted a planning application to demolish the eight-storey office and build 15 large houses and 52 flats.

The complex overlooks the Mayfield Valley, is on the boundary of Fulwood Conservation Area and is almost surrounded by green belt.

Some 166 objections have been submitted over the appearance of the proposed estate and loss of trees and green space.

Expresso Properties was contacted for comment.

