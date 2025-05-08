Any visitor to the historic football ground in Sandygate will know the sight of this turreted home at the junction of Coldwell Lane.
And now, this one-of-a-kind home has come to market as a two-bed detached house presented by Saxton Mee and on sale for £415,000.
It’s your chance to take a peek inside this landmark home and see what it would be like to climb its iconic spiral staircase.
The new owner would also take charge of a charming wraparound garden and patio and enjoy a lounge with a stone fireplace.
This iconic home on Sandygate Road, in Sheffield's S10 postcode, has come to market for £415,000. The enchanting two-bedroom detached home is a wonder to see from outside - now is your chance to take a look inside with our gallery. | Saxton Mee
Presented by Saxton Mee Estate Agents, this is a Grade-II listed, two-bedroom detached home and a landmark building for the Sandygate area with many of its original features. | Saxton Mee
For a home with a spiral turret, it still has all the comfort and features of a traditional home, including lounge a stone fire place and log burning stove. | Saxton Mee
A door form the lounge then opens into the kitchen/diner which has space for a dining table/chairs, and a range of fitted units with a Butler sink, including an electric oven and hob. | Saxton Mee
