Sheffield houses: Your chance to see inside this enchanting landmark Sandygate home on sale now for £415,000

Published 8th May 2025, 08:56 BST

Now is your chance to see inside this enchanting, landmark home on Sheffield’s Sandygate Road - known by every visitor to Hallam FC.

Any visitor to the historic football ground in Sandygate will know the sight of this turreted home at the junction of Coldwell Lane.

And now, this one-of-a-kind home has come to market as a two-bed detached house presented by Saxton Mee and on sale for £415,000.

It’s your chance to take a peek inside this landmark home and see what it would be like to climb its iconic spiral staircase.

The new owner would also take charge of a charming wraparound garden and patio and enjoy a lounge with a stone fireplace.

Take a look inside using our gallery below, or see its page on Zoopla here.

An enchanting £415,000 detached home in Sheffield's Sandygate Road

Presented by Saxton Mee Estate Agents, this is a Grade-II listed, two-bedroom detached home and a landmark building for the Sandygate area with many of its original features.

A landmark building

For a home with a spiral turret, it still has all the comfort and features of a traditional home, including lounge a stone fire place and log burning stove.

Still a traditional home

A door form the lounge then opens into the kitchen/diner which has space for a dining table/chairs, and a range of fitted units with a Butler sink, including an electric oven and hob.

Fitted kitchen

