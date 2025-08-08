The home delivers the perfect blend of rural living, modern comfort and privacy - whilst still only a 23 minute drive into the city centre of Sheffield.

The cottage, with a warm and traditional feel, is set on a generous plot with gardens to the front, side and rear.

It offers a peaceful atmosphere and unbeatable views of rolling fields.

Step inside and you’ll find character and comfort at every turn.

The open-plan lounge-diner is cosy, with a charming log burner at its heart - perfect for cold winter evenings.

A spacious conservatory at the rear also allows you to relax and take in the views of the garden, and rural setting.

Upstairs, there are three generous bedrooms - one with fitted wardrobes, as well as a family bathroom.

The garden features a mix of lawn and patio space,as well as a separate brick-built summer house with its own WC.

Though this property is in a relatively secluded area, it is only a 5 minute walk from Godfrey’s Garden Centre and Molly’s Tea Room - perfect for picking up essentials or a weekend treat without venturing too far.

Several highly rated primary schools are within a mile radius, including Aston Hall Junior and Infant School and Springwood Junior Academy (rated Outstanding by Ofsted), making this an appealing location for families.

For commuters, Kiveton station is just 1.8 miles away and the M1/M18 motorway network is within easy reach. The city centre of Sheffield is a short drive away too.