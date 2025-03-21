Sheffield houses: 'Stunning' four-bedroom detached Victorian home in Sheffield's Nether Edge for £700,000

Step inside this Victorian home on Sheffield’s Rupert Road, where an unassuming street-level view hides a huge plot and a house filled with original features.

Purplebricks presents this ‘stunning’ four-bedroom home on Rupert Road in Sheffield’s desirable Nether Edge in the the S7 postcode.

A quiet view from the street disguises a home with a large, shaded plot of land and a house filled with original features and picturesque interiors.

High ceilings, high skirting boards, picture rails original fireplaces are found throughout the home, while more modern features add the finishing touches.

A large kitchen with original stone floors and hand built wooden cabinets complete granite worktops creates a picturesque heart of the home.

A beautifully designed bathroom with a free-standing rolltop bathtub as well as a shower and skylights awaits upstairs, along with four bedrooms to choose from.

And, the new owners can enjoy a mature rear garden where privacy is theirs, with their choice of three paved areas to sit.

Take a tour inside the home on Rupert Road with our gallery below, or visit its page on the Purplebricks website.

PurpleBricks presents this beautiful four-bedroom Victorian detached home in Sheffield's Nether Edge, asking for OIEO £700,000. Take a look inside with our gallery.

This rather modest front to the property hides how the home boasts a large plot with gates and paved driveway, and a home filled with many original features.

The new owners can enjoy this cozy, picturesque, and large kitchen with original stone floor and hand built wooden cabinets, plus granite worktops and seating area. You'll also find the entrance to the vaulted coal cellar with original stone floors.

The house has many original features including high ceilings and feature fireplaces in most rooms high skirting boards with original coving and ceiling roses as well as sash windows mostly double glazed.

