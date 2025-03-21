A quiet view from the street disguises a home with a large, shaded plot of land and a house filled with original features and picturesque interiors.

High ceilings, high skirting boards, picture rails original fireplaces are found throughout the home, while more modern features add the finishing touches.

A large kitchen with original stone floors and hand built wooden cabinets complete granite worktops creates a picturesque heart of the home.

A beautifully designed bathroom with a free-standing rolltop bathtub as well as a shower and skylights awaits upstairs, along with four bedrooms to choose from.

And, the new owners can enjoy a mature rear garden where privacy is theirs, with their choice of three paved areas to sit.

