Purplebricks presents this ‘stunning’ four-bedroom home on Rupert Road in Sheffield’s desirable Nether Edge in the the S7 postcode.
A quiet view from the street disguises a home with a large, shaded plot of land and a house filled with original features and picturesque interiors.
High ceilings, high skirting boards, picture rails original fireplaces are found throughout the home, while more modern features add the finishing touches.
A large kitchen with original stone floors and hand built wooden cabinets complete granite worktops creates a picturesque heart of the home.
A beautifully designed bathroom with a free-standing rolltop bathtub as well as a shower and skylights awaits upstairs, along with four bedrooms to choose from.
And, the new owners can enjoy a mature rear garden where privacy is theirs, with their choice of three paved areas to sit.
Take a tour inside the home on Rupert Road with our gallery below, or visit its page on the Purplebricks website.
