Just a short walk from Sharrow Vale Road, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom mid-Victorian terrace is located on the quiet and well-positioned Wayland Road, offering convenient access to one of Sheffield’s most vibrant and desirable neighbourhoods.

Set across four floors and measuring approximately 1,491 sq ft, the property has been fully renovated and extended, combining original features with contemporary updates.

The ground floor includes a bay-fronted lounge with log-burning stove, a central dining room, and a fitted kitchen with breakfast bar.

A rear extension opens into a bright garden room with wet underfloor heating, leading directly out to a landscaped private garden - creating a versatile space that connects indoor and outdoor living.

Upstairs, the first floor comprises two generous bedrooms and a modern family bathroom with vaulted ceilings, a Velux window, and underfloor heating.

The second floor is home to a spacious main bedroom with full-height ceilings, built-in wardrobes, and an en-suite shower room.

There’s ample space here for extra furnishings or a dedicated home office setup.

A cellar provides additional storage and potential for conversion, subject to the relevant permissions.

Permit parking is available at the front of the property.

The location places it just minutes from the cafés, bakeries, shops and independent businesses that define Sharrow Vale.

It’s also on the same street as Sun Moon Yoga and Tree Reformer Pilates studios - ideal for those with active routines.

Sheffield station is 1.5 miles away, and the nearby Peak District is easily accessible for weekends outdoors.

Wayland Road offers a balance of quiet residential living with immediate access to the energy and convenience of Sharrow Vale - making this property well suited for anyone looking to settle in one of Sheffield’s most popular communities.

