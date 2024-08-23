Found on Lingfoot Crescent in Jordanthorpe, Sheffield, this property has three bedrooms and one bathroom and has been described as “amazing opportunity” on the Zoopla listing.

The house has been modernised inside and out, with new-look cabinetry in the kitchen and low-maintenance gardens to the front and rear.

On the ground floor you will find a hall, kitchen, dining room, living room, utility room and w.c. The stairs in the hallway lead up the the top floor.

From the landing you can access all three bedrooms and the modern bathroom. All three bedrooms appear to come with built-in storage space and all have large windows for lots of light.

Out to the rear, the garden has been split into a lower paved area with some grass spaces and a decked sitting area at the top of some stairs.