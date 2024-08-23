Sheffield houses: Renovated three bedroom Jordanthorpe home with a STUNNING GARDEN on the market

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 14:08 BST

A fresh-looking, renovated terraced home in Sheffield with a ‘stunning’ garden has been put on the market for £150,000.

Found on Lingfoot Crescent in Jordanthorpe, Sheffield, this property has three bedrooms and one bathroom and has been described as “amazing opportunity” on the Zoopla listing.

The house has been modernised inside and out, with new-look cabinetry in the kitchen and low-maintenance gardens to the front and rear.

On the ground floor you will find a hall, kitchen, dining room, living room, utility room and w.c. The stairs in the hallway lead up the the top floor.

From the landing you can access all three bedrooms and the modern bathroom. All three bedrooms appear to come with built-in storage space and all have large windows for lots of light.

Out to the rear, the garden has been split into a lower paved area with some grass spaces and a decked sitting area at the top of some stairs.

1. Renovated three-bed home

2. Hall

3. Kitchen

4. Dining room

