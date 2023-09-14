News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: £950,000 home with dog kennels, cattery, stables is 'excellent' lifestyle property

The property is said to have "excellent income potential" due to the commercial premises on the land.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 14th Sep 2023, 17:56 BST

A £950,000 home in rural Sheffield is up for sale and comes with dog kennels, a cattery and stables.

In the property listing on Zoopla, Rural Scene said the "lifestyle property" benefits from "stunning" views and the Wortley locations is "excellent".

The main home has five bedrooms, and that isn't including the garden flat/annex, which adds another bedroom and a second shower/bathroom. The grounds feature numerous workshops and a manege, just outside the stables.

Inside the home, a large, open plan kitchen/diner features a skylight and bi-fold doors, bringing in lots of light. Four of the five bedrooms are found upstairs, with the fifth on the ground floor offering study potential.

This "lifestyle property" would be excellent for someone passionate about animals.

1. Animal lovers' home

This "lifestyle property" would be excellent for someone passionate about animals.

The expansive property is found in the Sheffield countryside.

2. Views of greenery all around

The expansive property is found in the Sheffield countryside.

The kitchen has a modern look to it.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen has a modern look to it.

Just through from the open plan space is this large sitting room.

4. Lounge

Just through from the open plan space is this large sitting room.

