Sheffield Houses: £950,000 home with dog kennels, cattery, stables is 'excellent' lifestyle property
The property is said to have "excellent income potential" due to the commercial premises on the land.
A £950,000 home in rural Sheffield is up for sale and comes with dog kennels, a cattery and stables.
In the property listing on Zoopla, Rural Scene said the "lifestyle property" benefits from "stunning" views and the Wortley locations is "excellent".
The main home has five bedrooms, and that isn't including the garden flat/annex, which adds another bedroom and a second shower/bathroom. The grounds feature numerous workshops and a manege, just outside the stables.
Inside the home, a large, open plan kitchen/diner features a skylight and bi-fold doors, bringing in lots of light. Four of the five bedrooms are found upstairs, with the fifth on the ground floor offering study potential.