Found on Zoopla for £900,000, this Burncross property has the added benefit of being at the end of a private, gated driveway and is said to offer a “spacious and luxurious living experience”.

The large house consists of a hall, office, living room, games room and bar area, sitting room, breakfast kitchen and dining room on the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, two en-suites and a main bathroom.

There is an expansive garden with a “sizeable Indian stone raised terrace”, and a “sunken outdoor kitchen” with an intergrated BBQ and pizza oven.