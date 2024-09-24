Sheffield houses: £900,000 five-bed mega-home with GAMES ROOM, a BAR and 'BREATHTAKING' rural views for sale

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 24th Sep 2024, 10:54 BST

An “extraordinary” five bedroom detached home in Sheffield with “breathtaking rural views”, a games room and bar has been listed for sale.

Found on Zoopla for £900,000, this Burncross property has the added benefit of being at the end of a private, gated driveway and is said to offer a “spacious and luxurious living experience”.

The large house consists of a hall, office, living room, games room and bar area, sitting room, breakfast kitchen and dining room on the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, two en-suites and a main bathroom.

There is an expansive garden with a “sizeable Indian stone raised terrace”, and a “sunken outdoor kitchen” with an intergrated BBQ and pizza oven.

1. Burncross

2. Kitchen

3. Utility room

4. Sitting room

