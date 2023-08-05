The detached house is in a great location, and full of character and potential.

A property on Ecclesall Road South within “beautiful” landscaped gardens and five bedrooms has hit the market, with a guide price of between £850,000 and £900,000.

The three-floor home, for sale on Zoopla, features a top-floor room containing a full-sized snooker table and bar.

Both front-facing reception rooms have bay windows, which overlook an enclosed front garden.

A “generous” garage provides off-street parking which can accommodate four vehicles, and offers the potential for conversion or development.

1 . Front of the property The entrance to the property has a traditional English feel to it, with two bay windows and a large front garden. Photo Sales

2 . One of three reception rooms This comfortable living area has large windows with views of green spaces, and an ornate fireplace. Photo Sales

3 . Snooker room The snooker room includes a full-sized table, overhead light, and bar. Photo Sales

4 . Bar The wooden bar has a traditional feel, located in the snooker room Photo Sales

