Sheffield Houses: Five-bedroom Ecclesall Road South home with “great potential” on the market for £850,000
The detached house is in a great location, and full of character and potential.
A property on Ecclesall Road South within “beautiful” landscaped gardens and five bedrooms has hit the market, with a guide price of between £850,000 and £900,000.
The three-floor home, for sale on Zoopla, features a top-floor room containing a full-sized snooker table and bar.
Both front-facing reception rooms have bay windows, which overlook an enclosed front garden.
A “generous” garage provides off-street parking which can accommodate four vehicles, and offers the potential for conversion or development.
If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on Zoopla’s website.