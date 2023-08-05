News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
United close to fourth summer signing after defender undergoes medical
United cult heroes help launch 2023/24 away shirt with ‘classic’ theme
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years

Sheffield Houses: Five-bedroom Ecclesall Road South home with “great potential” on the market for £850,000

The detached house is in a great location, and full of character and potential.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 5th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

A property on Ecclesall Road South within “beautiful” landscaped gardens and five bedrooms has hit the market, with a guide price of between £850,000 and £900,000.

The three-floor home, for sale on Zoopla, features a top-floor room containing a full-sized snooker table and bar.

Both front-facing reception rooms have bay windows, which overlook an enclosed front garden.

A “generous” garage provides off-street parking which can accommodate four vehicles, and offers the potential for conversion or development.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on Zoopla’s website.

The entrance to the property has a traditional English feel to it, with two bay windows and a large front garden.

1. Front of the property

The entrance to the property has a traditional English feel to it, with two bay windows and a large front garden.

Photo Sales
This comfortable living area has large windows with views of green spaces, and an ornate fireplace.

2. One of three reception rooms

This comfortable living area has large windows with views of green spaces, and an ornate fireplace.

Photo Sales
The snooker room includes a full-sized table, overhead light, and bar.

3. Snooker room

The snooker room includes a full-sized table, overhead light, and bar.

Photo Sales
The wooden bar has a traditional feel, located in the snooker room

4. Bar

The wooden bar has a traditional feel, located in the snooker room

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:HomeZooplaPropertyGardensSale