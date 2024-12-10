Estate agents Morfitt Smith is offering this terraced home in Bolsover Road, off Firth Park Road in Fir Vale, for £85,000.

For that, the new owner will get two double bedrooms, an attic room, a brightly lit living room, an enclosed courtyard, a cellar - and a really project on their hands to get their new home looking its best.

Least of all to address is its EPC rating of ‘E’ and a bathroom that would likely need redesigning from top to bottom.

However, with its proximity to Northern General Hospital, its strong transport links, and the space to accommodate a growing family, this diamond in the rough could one day be a welcoming, spacious home.

Check out our gallery below for a look inside. Not pictured in these photos from Morfitt Smith are the attic room, the second bedroom, the dining room or the cellar - you’ll have to book in to see those for yourself.

