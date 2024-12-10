Sheffield houses: £85,000 three-bed terraced fixer-upper home just needs someone who can see its potential

By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Dec 2024, 11:38 BST

A three-bedroom home has hit the market in Sheffield - for anyone who can see the potential to brush it up.

Estate agents Morfitt Smith is offering this terraced home in Bolsover Road, off Firth Park Road in Fir Vale, for £85,000.

For that, the new owner will get two double bedrooms, an attic room, a brightly lit living room, an enclosed courtyard, a cellar - and a really project on their hands to get their new home looking its best.

Least of all to address is its EPC rating of ‘E’ and a bathroom that would likely need redesigning from top to bottom.

However, with its proximity to Northern General Hospital, its strong transport links, and the space to accommodate a growing family, this diamond in the rough could one day be a welcoming, spacious home.

Check out our gallery below for a look inside. Not pictured in these photos from Morfitt Smith are the attic room, the second bedroom, the dining room or the cellar - you’ll have to book in to see those for yourself.

Can you see the potential in this £85,000 three-bed terraced home in Sheffield in need of some TLC?

1. An £85,000 three-bed fixer-upper

Can you see the potential in this £85,000 three-bed terraced home in Sheffield in need of some TLC? | MorfittSmith

The enclosed courtyard has no lawn to maintain and with some work could be a low-maintenance space for relaxing outdoors.

2. Enclosed courtyard

The enclosed courtyard has no lawn to maintain and with some work could be a low-maintenance space for relaxing outdoors. | Morfitt Smith

Do what you like with this space - build it up into an outdoor seating area, add a firepit, or put a pickaxe through it and create a new lawn.

3. Yours to restore

Do what you like with this space - build it up into an outdoor seating area, add a firepit, or put a pickaxe through it and create a new lawn. | Morfitt Smith

The terraced home has three spacious bedrooms - two doubles and one in the attic - for whichever new owner is ready to brush it off and get it back in shape.

4. Three bedrooms

The terraced home has three spacious bedrooms - two doubles and one in the attic - for whichever new owner is ready to brush it off and get it back in shape. | Morfitt Smith

