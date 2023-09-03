News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Peak District property near Bakewell with separate mini-home on the market for £725,000

The property is a short walk from the River Wye, and less than an hour in the car from Sheffield, Chesterfield and Buxton.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

Broomcroft is on the market for £725,000, with views of Bakewell Recreation Ground, and some of its rooms located in a separate dwelling called “The Nook”.

The four-bedroom, semi-detached home provides “spacious living” according to estate agents Blenheim Park Estates, and is ideal for growing families.

The exterior of the home offers picturesque areas for relaxing outside, with a patio, timber-decked seating area, and direct access to the public footpath in the countryside.

The main property comprises an entrance hall, breakfast kitchen, lounge and dining room, sitting room, WC, family bathroom, and three bedrooms. 

The Nook has a living and kitchen area, the fourth of the estate’s bedrooms, and a bathroom.

