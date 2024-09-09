The house is located directly next to Rivelin Dams, up the A57 towards Ladybower, and features a home cinema, study space and bar.

Saxton Mee, the estate agents, have the house listed on Zoopla with a £650,000 guide price.

The accommodation is found on one floor. There are three bedrooms - all with en-suites - a lounge, dining room, kitchen and utility room in the main house.

It does have a number of outbuildings, which is where you will find the bar and cinema, as well as a one-bedroom annex apartment.

The annex is perfect for an older child wanting a bit more independence or an relative who needs to be a little closer to home.