Sheffield houses: £650,000 stone-built lodge with CINEMA, BAR and ANNEX FLAT listed for sale

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Sep 2024, 11:03 BST

A “fantastic” stone-built lodge in Sheffield and on the edge of the Peak District has been listed for sale.

The house is located directly next to Rivelin Dams, up the A57 towards Ladybower, and features a home cinema, study space and bar.

Saxton Mee, the estate agents, have the house listed on Zoopla with a £650,000 guide price.

The accommodation is found on one floor. There are three bedrooms - all with en-suites - a lounge, dining room, kitchen and utility room in the main house.

It does have a number of outbuildings, which is where you will find the bar and cinema, as well as a one-bedroom annex apartment.

The annex is perfect for an older child wanting a bit more independence or an relative who needs to be a little closer to home.

You are surrounded by countryside with this property. Manchester Road is your route to and from the house and everything else is green field and Peak District hills - an excellent location for keen walkers.

1. 'Fantastic' stone built lodge

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

2. Lounge

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

3. Kitchen

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

4. Dining area

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

