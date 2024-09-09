The house is located directly next to Rivelin Dams, up the A57 towards Ladybower, and features a home cinema, study space and bar.
Saxton Mee, the estate agents, have the house listed on Zoopla with a £650,000 guide price.
The accommodation is found on one floor. There are three bedrooms - all with en-suites - a lounge, dining room, kitchen and utility room in the main house.
It does have a number of outbuildings, which is where you will find the bar and cinema, as well as a one-bedroom annex apartment.
The annex is perfect for an older child wanting a bit more independence or an relative who needs to be a little closer to home.
You are surrounded by countryside with this property. Manchester Road is your route to and from the house and everything else is green field and Peak District hills - an excellent location for keen walkers.
