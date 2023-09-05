The home has a £575,000 asking price, but is found in one of Sheffield's most sought-after and leafy suburbs.

A modern home in Sheffield, which has been renovated "expertly" for seven years, is being sold in one of the city's most popular suburbs.

The four bedroom home, located on Cardoness Road in Crosspool, has been finished to an "extremely high standard", according to Spencer Estate Agents. The property is ready for new owners, with the current vendors looking for offers around £575,000.

The modern interior is encapsulated by the "impressive" open plan living space to the rear of the ground floor. The kitchen, dining room and living area are all rolled into one spacious room - a popular feature in modern homes.

The ground floor also consists of a living room or play room, a utility room and garage. The stairs in the hall lead up to the first floor, where you will find all four double bedrooms.

The master bedroom is by far the largest. It has a spacious bedroom area, which leads around to a walk-in wardrobe with a bay window bringing in plenty of light. A shower en-suite is found on the other side of the bedroom.

The four bedrooms on the first floor are accompanied by a large family bathroom. It comes as a four piece bathroom with a bath, sinks, toilet and walk-in shower.

1 . Crosspool This contemporary home is in the ever popular suburb of Crosspool. (Photo courtesy of Spencer Estate Agents) Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/dining/lounge The house features an "impressive" open plan living space. (Photo courtesy of Spencer Estate Agents) Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen has two electric ovens, a micro-combi oven, a plate warming drawer and more. (Photo courtesy of Spencer Estate Agents) Photo Sales

4 . Big patio The garden features a raised patio area and plenty of lawn space. (Photo courtesy of Spencer Estate Agents) Photo Sales