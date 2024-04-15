Sheffield houses: £485,000 four-bed home with 'vista' of Sheffield's Botanical Gardens hits market
A four-bed semi-detached home where the Sheffield Botanical Garden is just a few steps out the front gate has hit the market.
This £485,000 three-storey house in Brocco Bank, Endcliffe, is presented by estate agents Spencer and could be the family home of someone’s dreams.
With four bedrooms, two showers, two lounges, and direct views onto the Botanical Garden, this “lovingly-maintained” and “beautifully presented” property is in a district of Sheffield that’s hard to come by and should not be passed up.
See below for our gallery of pictures from inside.
