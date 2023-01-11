News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: £394,995 four-bed family new build between popular Stocksbridge and Oughtibridge for sale

This new-build, currently on Zoopla, could be yours.

By Harry Harrison
5 minutes ago
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 3:43pm

It is found on Main Road in S35 and comes with four bedrooms two bathrooms and two reception rooms. It’s layout is basic and easy to navigate – as many modern homes are – with a modern interior aesthetic.

Downstairs, residents will enter through the front door into the hall, with a WC to the right and the lounge to the left, the stairs and kitchen/diner/family room are found at the end of the hall. Upstairs, there are the four bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom, or “bedroom one” does have an en-suite, containing a shower, toilet and sink.

Back downstairs, the kitchen/diner room spreads right across the back of the property and provides access to the garden through French doors. The agents, David Wilson Homes, reveal the house will feature an “upgraded kitchen” built with “upgraded appliances” if prospective buyers reserve their “dream home” soon, with a £19,500 deposit contribution.

If you like the look of this new home and would like more information, you can find it on Zoopla, here.

1. Kitchen/Diner

The floorplan suggests there is a family sitting area also in the room, which would be to the right of the dining table.

2. Main Road, Wharncliffe Side

This sought-after area is nestled between central Oughtibridge and Stocksbridge.

3. Lounge

The lounge is spacious and located at the front of the house.

4. Kitchen/Diner

A kitchen/diner is a popular space in modern homes.

