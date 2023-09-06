This modern home in S11 would be an excellent property for a young family.

A £335,000 family home in Sheffield described as being "incredibly deceptive" has been put up for sale.

The property, on Oakbrook in S11, appears to be a normal Victorian terraced home, but that is where the deceptiveness decribed by Whitehornes Estate Agents comes from.

Each room is very spacious, moreso than you may expect from the outside. The interior is also very bright, due to the large windows bringing light in throughout the property.

It has three bedrooms, two on the first floor and one final master bedroom on the second floor. The master is the only bedroom accompanied by an en-suite, whilst a large family bathroom is situated on the first floor.

The kitchen is the epitome of the modern appearance. It has a number of modern features, most notably the kitchen island, and has extra space to the rear for coats, shoes and access to the garden.

1 . Family home This three bedroom home is excellent for a young family. (Photo courtesy of Whitehornes Estate Agents) Photo Sales

2 . Lounge The living room in this terraced house is very spacious and bright. (Photo courtesy of Whitehornes Estate Agents) Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The interior is said to have been finished to an "exceptionally high standard". (Photo courtesy of Whitehornes Estate Agents) Photo Sales

4 . Master bedroom The master bedroom is located on the top floor and is the only bedroom with an en-suite. (Photo courtesy of Whitehornes Estate Agents) Photo Sales