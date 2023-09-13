The property has a newly fitted kitchen and is just a short walking from Endcliffe Park.

A three bedroom terraced home in Sheffield with far-reaching views has been listed for sale with a £325,000 guide price.

The property is found on Pendeen Road in Nether Green, Sheffield, which places it in the heart of the desirable S11 postcode area. The house listing on Zoopla describes the home as "stunning".

The accommodation is set over three levels, with the ground floor consisting of a bright lounge to the rear and a bright kitchen/diner to the front. The kitchen has been recently installed, as well as the bathroom on the first floor.

Two of the three bedrooms are found on the first floor, with the smaller one currently being used as a home office. A larger attic bedroom takes up the entire second floor and benefits from "commanding, fabulous, far-reaching views" over the surrounding area.

It does come with off-street parking, thanks to the driveway. It also has a cellar, which is said to carry lots of potential for renovations - subject to consents, of course.

