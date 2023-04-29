Sheffield Houses: £300,000 family home 'gorgeous interior' put up for sale near Fox Valley
A four bedroom family home in Stocksbridge, Sheffield has been put up for sale with Purplebricks for £300,000.
The property is found on Coronation Street and its “gorgeous interior” features a wealth of “period charm and character” combined with modern fittings. The “spacious” accommodation is spread over three floors.
On the ground floor, a family bathroom and study/bedroom can be found. Up to the first floor, the kitchen/diner and lounge can be found on either side of a central landing.
On the third and final floor, the other three bedrooms can be found. The largest bedroom (Bedroom One) benefits from an en-suite shower room, equipped with a toilet and sink.
The garden is a good size, with an outbuilding for storage and a patio area, with space for seating and a barbecue.