Sheffield Houses: £300,000 family home 'gorgeous interior' put up for sale near Fox Valley

A four bedroom family home in Stocksbridge, Sheffield has been put up for sale with Purplebricks for £300,000.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 29th Apr 2023, 06:30 BST

The property is found on Coronation Street and its “gorgeous interior” features a wealth of “period charm and character” combined with modern fittings. The “spacious” accommodation is spread over three floors.

On the ground floor, a family bathroom and study/bedroom can be found. Up to the first floor, the kitchen/diner and lounge can be found on either side of a central landing.

On the third and final floor, the other three bedrooms can be found. The largest bedroom (Bedroom One) benefits from an en-suite shower room, equipped with a toilet and sink.

The garden is a good size, with an outbuilding for storage and a patio area, with space for seating and a barbecue.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Purplebricks website.

The kitchen/diner is said to be very "spacious"

1. "Gorgeous interior"

The kitchen/diner is said to be very "spacious" Photo: Purplebricks

The lounge is found on the first floor with the kitchen/diner.

2. Lounge

The lounge is found on the first floor with the kitchen/diner. Photo: Purplebricks

The three piece en-suite is found on the ground floor.

3. Family bathroom

The three piece en-suite is found on the ground floor. Photo: Purplebricks

This study/bedroom is found across the central hallway from the bathroom.

4. Study/Bedroom Four

This study/bedroom is found across the central hallway from the bathroom. Photo: Purplebricks

